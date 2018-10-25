English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight-Year-Old Madrasa Student 'Beaten to Death' in Delhi Over Playing Cricket: Police
A senior police officer said the incident occurred when there was a fight between the boys studying in the madrasa and those living in the area over playing cricket.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (NEWS18 CREATIVES)
New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy studying in a madrasa in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was allegedly beaten to death by minors on Thursday following a scuffle over playing cricket, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azeem, a native of Haryana, who studied at the Madrasa Das ul Uloom Faridiya. A senior police officer said the incident occurred when there was a fight between the boys studying in the madrasa and those living in the area over playing cricket.
“There is an empty space outside the madrasa where some local boys play cricket. There has been tension between the two groups since the boys who study at the madrasa objected to the morning game of cricket. The local boys reportedly retaliated by throwing bottles of alcohol at the madrasa,” said the official.
The cops added that the incident led to violence on Thursday morning during which the eight-year-old also received injuries. “Eyewitnesses said the boy fell down after the fight and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”
Police said they received a PCR call from the students at the madrasa at 10:10am on Thursday about the incident. They added that a case had been registered under “appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)”.

