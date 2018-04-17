English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight-Year-Old Raped and Murdered, This Time in Uttar Pradesh's Etah
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: In a repeat of the Kathua gang-rape and murder case, an eight-year-old was raped and strangled in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on late Monday evening.
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said.
"After this, the accused fled from the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl,"he said.
The girl was rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem.
"On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav," he said.
Just last week, a child was also raped and murdered in Gujarat's Surat.
Eight-year-old girl allegedly killed after being raped in Etah. Case registered, accused arrested. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/gG1GiGYzKs— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018
Just last week, a child was also raped and murdered in Gujarat's Surat.
Edited by: Puja Menon
-
