New Delhi: The irony of P Chidambaram's arrest struck social media users when a video began circulating, showing the former Union minister at the opening of the CBI headquarters in central Delhi where he was kept after being taken into custody last night.

Eight years ago, the then home minister Chidambaram was a special guest while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inaugurated the new building. In the video, the senior Congress leader is seen sharing the stage with lawyer-leaders like Kapil Sibal and Veerappa Moily, who have stood by Chidambaram in the apex court.

Later at the function, all the ministers were seen taking a tour of the centrally air-conditioned building and were also shown the lock-up facilities on the ground floor, which is called the 'guest-house'. Chidambaram spent the night in one of those lock-ups with two guards outside his room. The former Union minister also wrote in the visitor's book and wished that the investigating agency become a strong pillar of the administrative system.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Chidambaram, who spent the night in a CBI guest house will be questioned in the alleged corruption in Rs 305 crore clearance given to INX media when he was the Union finance minister.

The firm once promoted by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both in jail for murdering the latter's daughter Sheena Bora, had allegedly made payments to a firm linked to the former finance minister's son Karti Chidambaram, the CBI has said in the FIR. Chidambaram has strongly denied the allegations, saying the payments were for consultancy and his son was in no way associated with that company.

