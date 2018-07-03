Eight Years On, Kin of 18 ‘Missing Persons’ in Bengal Train Accident Still Await Death Certificates, Relief

Eight years since the tragic rail disaster when the Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Express derailed in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, families of 18 “missing persons” still await their death certificates.The kin of these 18 people have now moved the court seeking its intervention in the matter.Family members of the “missing persons” have claimed before the Midnapore court that the West Bengal government is yet to grant death certificates citing unconfirmed identities thus depriving them of the benefits that the kin of the deceased are entitled to for the past eight years since 2010.The petitioners who attached copies of news reports in support of their claims, maintained that the victims should have been declared dead according to the existing laws that enables the administration to declare anyone missing for more than seven years as dead.The derailment of Jnaneswari Express in 2010, was perceived to be an act of sabotage by a section of Maoists. It claimed the lives of over 140 passengers and left more than 200 injured.The Jnaneswari Express derailed on May 28, 2010 and the coaches filled with passengers were lying on an adjacent track when an oncoming goods train rammed into the coaches killing hundreds.