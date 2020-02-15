Eighteen Days on, Jhunjhunu Family Awaits Mortal Remains of Kin from Iraq
State Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma, who was in communication with the Indian embassy over the issues, said an embassy official told him that the body had been kept in a mortuary of a Baghdad hospital.
Image for representation.
Kota: A Jhunjhunu family is running from pillar to post to bring back the body of their relative who died in Iraq's capital Baghdad over two weeks ago.
Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (45), a resident of Nar Singhani village in Jhunjhunu district, had died on January 28 in Iraq but his mortal remains could not be brought back to the country due to complex official formalities.
Shekhawat had been working in Baghdad for the past nine years and was to return home due his ill health.
His brother-in-law Vikram Singh told PTI over the phone that they were informed about Shekhawat's death on the same day after which they paid US dollar 1,000 to the Iraq government and
completed all formalities to bring the body back.
However, he said the delay was caused by some objections raised by a judge in a Baghdad court.
"I have tweeted a complaint in this connection on official Twitter handles of the authorities concerned and have spoken to the Indian embassy in Baghdad but the body is yet to arrive," Vikram Singh said.
Meanwhile, state Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma, who was in communication with the Indian embassy over the issues, said an embassy official told him that the body had been kept in a mortuary of a Baghdad hospital.
He said the embassy official told him over the phone that they were ready to bear the expenses for the transportation of the body but the judge at the court was "raising objections at every step".
Sharma also submitted a memorandum in this connection to the Bundi district collector, who on February 13 sent an e-mail to the personal secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to initiate efforts in this regard.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh Reportedly Evicted, Paras Chhabra Leaves with Rs 10 Lakh
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers