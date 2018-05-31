GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

EIL Recruitment 2018: 141 Posts, Apply Before 20th June 2018

EIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 141 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 31, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EIL Recruitment 2018: 141 Posts, Apply Before 20th June 2018
Image for representation. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
EIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 141 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL) - engineersindia.com. EIL is inviting applications from qualified, experienced and motivated candidates. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for EIL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.engineersindia.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Experienced Professional (advt.No. HRD/Rectt./Advt./2018-19/02)’ given under ‘What’s New’
Step 3 – Click on Post your wish to apply for
Step 4 – It will take you to another page where you need to enter required details and then fill the application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/applicnExpRecruitment/Default.aspx?adv=HRD/RECTT./ADVT./2018-19/02&pcode=L12&dcode=C&mexp=1&testOpt=

EIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Engineer/ Officer - 59
UR - 30
SC – 10
ST - 4
OBC -15
Dy Manager - 71
UR - 37
SC – 10
ST - 5
OBC -19
DGM - 1
UR - 01
Junior Accountant - 10
UR - 7
SC – 1
OBC -2
Total Posts: 141

Eligibility Criteria:
Engineer/ Officer – The applicant must possess BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Engineering with minimum 65% marks or equivalent.
Dy Manager - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Industrial Safety with 1 paper in construction safety.
DGM - The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce (BCom) with Company Secretary (CS) qualification with minimum 55% marks or equivalent.
Junior Accountant - The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce (BCom) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA/ CPI in aggregate
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://recruitment.eil.co.in/hrdnew/others/ONLINE%20detailed%20advertisement%202018-09-02.pdf

Pay Scale:
Engineer/Officer – Rs.60,000 – Rs.1,80,000 per month
Deputy Manager – Rs.70,000 – Rs.2,00,000 per month
DGM – Rs.1,20,000 – Rs.2,80,000 per month
Junior Accountant – Rs.13,800 – Rs.38,500 per month

Selection Process:
Engineer/Officer/ Deputy Manager/ DGM – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Junior Accountant – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts

Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts

Recommended For You

Photogallery