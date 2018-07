EIL Recruitment 2018: 141 Posts, Apply Before 20th June 2018

EIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 141 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL) - engineersindia.com . EIL is inviting applications from qualified, experienced and motivated candidates. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for EIL Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.engineersindia.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Experienced Professional (advt.No. HRD/Rectt./Advt./2018-19/02)’ given under ‘What’s New’Step 3 – Click on Post your wish to apply forStep 4 – It will take you to another page where you need to enter required details and then fill the application formStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/applicnExpRecruitment/Default.aspx?adv=HRD/RECTT./ADVT./2018-19/02&pcode=L12&dcode=C&mexp=1&testOpt= EIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Engineer/ Officer - 59UR - 30SC – 10ST - 4OBC -15Dy Manager - 71UR - 37SC – 10ST - 5OBC -19DGM - 1UR - 01Junior Accountant - 10UR - 7SC – 1OBC -2Total Posts: 141Eligibility Criteria:Engineer/ Officer – The applicant must possess BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Engineering with minimum 65% marks or equivalent.Dy Manager - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Industrial Safety with 1 paper in construction safety.DGM - The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce (BCom) with Company Secretary (CS) qualification with minimum 55% marks or equivalent.Junior Accountant - The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce (BCom) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA/ CPI in aggregateApplicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Pay Scale:Engineer/Officer – Rs.60,000 – Rs.1,80,000 per monthDeputy Manager – Rs.70,000 – Rs.2,00,000 per monthDGM – Rs.1,20,000 – Rs.2,80,000 per monthJunior Accountant – Rs.13,800 – Rs.38,500 per monthSelection Process:Engineer/Officer/ Deputy Manager/ DGM – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Junior Accountant – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test.