GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 67 Management Trainee Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 21, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 67 Management Trainee Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018
Picture for representation.
 

EIL Recruitment via GATE 2018 score has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL) – xxx. EIL aims to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee and is inviting applications from dynamic, young, energetic and ambitious Engineering Graduates who have qualified GATE 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018.

How to apply Engineers India Limited  2018 for Management Trainee?

Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.engineersindia.com/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on Apply

Step 4 – Click on ‘Registration Details’ and fill the form with required information

Step 5 – Login with your Registration credentials, fill the application form and pay the application fee to complete the Application Process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/mtrec/Initial.aspx?adv=%27HRD/RECTT./ADVT./2018-19/01%27

 Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Civil – 17

Mechanical – 35

Chemical – 15

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Full time Engineering Degree in B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) in minimum qualifying period from University/ Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC, along with a valid GATE 2018 Score.

Age Limit:

Unreserved Category – 25 years as on 1st July 2018
OBC Category - 28 years as on 1st July 2018
SC/ ST - 30 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD(General) - 35 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD (OBC-NCL) - 38 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD (SC/ ST) - 40 years as on 1st July 2018

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018  score and an Interview.

Pay Scale:

During Training - Rs.35,000 plus Rs.5000 if Accommodation and Transport not given.

After Training - Rs.60,000 – Rs.180,000

For more details, the applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://recruitment.eil.co.in/hrdnew/mt/Detailed%20Advertisement_1.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You