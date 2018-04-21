English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 67 Management Trainee Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018.
EIL Recruitment via GATE 2018 score has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL) – xxx. EIL aims to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee and is inviting applications from dynamic, young, energetic and ambitious Engineering Graduates who have qualified GATE 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018.
How to apply Engineers India Limited 2018 for Management Trainee?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.engineersindia.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Apply
Step 4 – Click on ‘Registration Details’ and fill the form with required information
Step 5 – Login with your Registration credentials, fill the application form and pay the application fee to complete the Application Process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/mtrec/Initial.aspx?adv=%27HRD/RECTT./ADVT./2018-19/01%27
Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Civil – 17
Mechanical – 35
Chemical – 15
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Full time Engineering Degree in B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) in minimum qualifying period from University/ Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC, along with a valid GATE 2018 Score.
Age Limit:
Unreserved Category – 25 years as on 1st July 2018
OBC Category - 28 years as on 1st July 2018
SC/ ST - 30 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD(General) - 35 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD (OBC-NCL) - 38 years as on 1st July 2018
PWD (SC/ ST) - 40 years as on 1st July 2018
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 score and an Interview.
Pay Scale:
During Training - Rs.35,000 plus Rs.5000 if Accommodation and Transport not given.
After Training - Rs.60,000 – Rs.180,000
For more details, the applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://recruitment.eil.co.in/hrdnew/mt/Detailed%20Advertisement_1.pdf
| Edited by: Puja Menon
