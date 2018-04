EIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 67 Management Trainee Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018

EIL Recruitment via GATE 2018 score has begun on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL) – xxx. EIL aims to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee and is inviting applications from dynamic, young, energetic and ambitious Engineering Graduates who have qualified GATE 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2May 2018.Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.engineersindia.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ApplyStep 4 – Click on ‘Registration Details’ and fill the form with required informationStep 5 – Login with your Registration credentials, fill the application form and pay the application fee to complete the Application ProcessStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/mtrec/Initial.aspx?adv=%27HRD/RECTT./ADVT./2018-19/01%27 Civil – 17Mechanical – 35Chemical – 15The applicant must possess a Full time Engineering Degree in B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) in minimum qualifying period from University/ Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC, along with a valid GATE 2018 Score.Unreserved Category – 25 years as on 1July 2018OBC Category - 28 years as on 1July 2018SC/ ST - 30 years as on 1July 2018PWD(General) - 35 years as on 1July 2018PWD (OBC-NCL) - 38 years as on 1July 2018PWD (SC/ ST) - 40 years as on 1July 2018Candidates will be selected on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 score and an Interview.During Training - Rs.35,000 plus Rs.5000 if Accommodation and Transport not given.After Training - Rs.60,000 – Rs.180,000For more details, the applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility: