Once Part of Dawood Ibrahim's Gang, Fugitive Ejaz Lakdawala Arrested from Mumbai Airport
Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday.
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday.
Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, the official said. He once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, he said.
In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome to My Divorce': Pakistani Artist's Parody Card Calls Out Glam Desi Shaadis
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update to Bring Season 11 Royale Pass, Domination Mode and More
- Rihanna Shares Fake Photo of Map 'Showing Australia Engulfed in Flames'
- Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Reach Quarter-final, Sameer Verma Bows Out
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?