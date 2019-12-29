Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
2-min read

Elaborate Traffic Arrangements in Place for New Year Celebrations in Delhi

Specific restrictions will be imposed from 8pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elaborate Traffic Arrangements in Place for New Year Celebrations in Delhi
Representative image.

New Delhi: Ahead of New Year, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital with special emphasis on areas surrounding Connaught Place, which attracts a large number of revellers, to ensure smooth flow and regulation of traffic.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate arrangements have been planned covering the entire city where New Year celebrations will be held.

Specific restrictions will be imposed from 8pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, police said.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to C' Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory.

Alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, he said.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area, according to the advisory.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes for North- South directions which includes Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti and Ring Road, it stated.

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, round about of RML, Park Street and Shankar Road have been suggested for commuters using east-west directions, officials said.

Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram