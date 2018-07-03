English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Elder Brother Booked for Forgery, Dr Kafeel Khan's Family Cries 'Political Vendetta'
A case was registered against Adeel Khan and two others on charges of forgery. He had allegedly opened a bank account in Union Bank of India in 2009 using a fake driving license.
Dr Kafeel Khan speaks at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. (File photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Even as BRD Hospital’s Dr Kafeel Khan cries political vendetta behind attacks on his family, the suspended doctor’s elder brother was on Tuesday booked for using a fake driving license to open an account in a national bank.
A case was registered against Adeel Khan and two others on charges of forgery. He had allegedly opened a bank account in Union Bank of India in 2009 using a fake driving license.
A day earlier, Adeel had said in a statement that there was a conspiracy by the local police to frame him and his family members in false cases.
“After I took my younger brother’s (Jameel’s) case to the higher authorities, police have been after us,” he alleged. Kashif Jameel was shot by some unidentified assailants in Gorakhpur last month.
Adeel further hinted that ‘fake cases’ could be registered against him and his brothers either in Cantt or Gorakhpur Kotwali, allegedly at the behest of Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and his aides.
Ever since Khan walked out of the jail after being granted bail by the Allahabad high court in April, he has been in news over an incident or the other.
While the doctor claimed that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the Gorakhpur medical negligence case that led to the death of 63 children, he suspected a ‘foul play’ when his younger brother, Jameel, was shot at.
The eldest brother had also met CM Yogi Adityanath at his janata darshan at Hindu Sevashram in Gorakhnath temple in June, seeking CBI inquiry into the shooting incident targeting their younger brother.
Meanwhile, Dr Kafeel had had said, “The attack needs a CBI inquiry or a committee headed by a high court judge. The manner in which police delayed the treatment of my brother in the name of medico-legal examination is enough to show that they were either under pressure or following someone’s directions.”
Kafeel had further said that his brother was attacked at the behest of Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and promoter Satish Nangalia, following a dispute over a 50,000 sq feet land owned by Kafeel’s maternal uncle. “The role of Gorakhnath circle officer Pravin Singh and SP (City) Vinay Kumar Singh is suspicious,” Kafeel said, adding that he would move court against the accused policemen.
