Elderly Auto Driver Beaten to Death for Charging the Right Fare in Bengaluru
The incident took place on January 2 at an autorickshaw stand when the deceased, Y M Narayana, charged his passengers a fare which was lesser than what his colleagues asked for.
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: Charging the correct fare from his passengers proved fatal for a 67-year-old autorickshaw driver who was killed in Bengaluru’s Yemaluru area for ‘ruining the business’ of the rest.
The incident took place on January 2 at an autorickshaw stand when the deceased, Y M Narayana, charged his passengers a fare which was lesser than what his colleagues asked for.
As his passengers were getting into the vehicle, a scuffle ensued between Narayana and the accused who has been identified as 20-year-old Babu.
Feeling threatened by Narayana for coming in the way of others’ business, a young Babu began beating the elderly driver mercilessly till the latter collapsed on the ground. By the time Narayana was taken to the hospital, he was already dead.
“Lack of immediate medical attention and treatment led to his death,” the police told News18. The police also added that the fact that he always charged lesser fare from the passengers than the others at the stand led to the incident.
The deceased was a government employee and began driving an autorickshaw after his retirement.
The police arrested Babu on January 7 following a complaint by Narayana's daughter and after his autopsy reports came in. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
