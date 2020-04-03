Take the pledge to vote

Elderly Couple Commit Suicide over Fear of Being Infected by Coronavirus in Punjab

The DSP said as per preliminary examination, the showed no symptoms of coronavirus. Police, along with health officials, were investigating the matter, he added.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Elderly Couple Commit Suicide over Fear of Being Infected by Coronavirus in Punjab
(Image for representation)

Amritsar: An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide here on Friday over fear of getting infected by coronavirus, police said.

Bodies of Balwinder Singh (57) and his wife Gurjinder Kaur (55) were found at their home in Sathiala village, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baba Bakala Harkrishan Singh said the two left a suicide note in which they said that they were ending their lives "due to coronavirus".

The DSP said as per preliminary examination, they showed no symptoms of coronavirus. Police, along with health officials, were investigating the matter, he added.

In Punjab, there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- 19 in Nawanshahr, 12 in Mohali, seven in Hoshiarpur, five each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, four in Ludhiana and one in Patiala.

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    788,723

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,074,488

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    227,656

     

  • Total DEATHS

    58,109

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
