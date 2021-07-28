Elderly Couple Dies by Suicide Over Family Discord in Rajasthan’s Barmer

An elderly couple died by suicide in Barmer district of Rajasthan over family discord. Their dead bodies remained unattended for 24 hours before police reached the Bhurtiya village and sent them for post mortem. The entire village is shocked by the tragic incident. During the investigation, police were told that Khumaram Jaat and his wife Champadevi were under stress because of their daughter in-law who had filed for divorce and dowry harassment case against them.

The deceased couple has two sons. The wife of one of the sons is living separately and she has filed cases against her husband and in-laws claiming that they harassed her for dowry. A divorce case is also pending in the court. Several panchayat meetings over the issue failed to find any solution to this problem. Locals have also highlighted that the business loss and years of domestic conflict could have added to their mental trauma and drove them to suicide.

The elderly couple had gone to visit their son in Balotra village and returned to Bhurtiya on Monday night. Khumaram and Champadevi allegedly mixed poison in their food at home thinking of dying in their sleep. However, the police after their preliminary investigation established that the couple vomited several times and later died a painful death.

Since the couple was alone in the house, no one was there to help them. Khumaram and Champadevi’s bodies were found the next day when their son arrived at the house. Bhurtiya sarpanch Uttamchand Khot and other elders of the village also reached the couple’s house to offer their condolences.

After conducting the post mortem, the police handed over dead bodies to the family for last rites.

