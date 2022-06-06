Elderly Couple Found Dead in Bengal's South Kolkata; Probe Underway

The bodies of an elderly couple were found in South Kolkata on Monday evening, police said. The couple — identified as businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah was found dead at the entrance of their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road near the locality of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, they said.

A huge team of Kolkata Police has been posted in the area as Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal reached the spot. "Both the bodies bear several injuries. It seems jewelry is missing from the woman's body. Probably they were murdered when they resisted a burglary attempt. An investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused. City Mayor Firhad Hakim and local councilor Kajari Banerjee visited the spot.

