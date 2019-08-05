Elderly Couple Found Dead in Chandigarh, Son Claims Father Slit Mom’s Throat

Chandigarh: An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit on their bed in Sector 40 in Chandigarh on Sunday morning, police said.

The bodies of 77-year-old Laxmi Das, a retired government official and his wife Shashi Bala, 73, were found lying in a pool of blood in their house, they said.

Preliminary police investigations found that the man, Lakhmi Das, purportedly slit his 73-year-old wife with a knife and then committed suicide by slitting his own throat as well — a version given by Lakhmi Das’s son Anil Kumar to the police.

Based on his complaint, police booked Das on the charge of murdering Shashi Bala, who was said to be ailing and bedridden for last three years.

The incident came to light when the couple's son knocked on their door in the morning, but got no response after which he alerted others in the neighbourhood.

Their throats were found slit, blood was splattered all over the place and a blood stained knife was found in the bathroom, the police said.

“It looks odd that a person who murdered his wife would go to the washroom, slit his own throat, leave the knife in the wash basin and then come back to the same bed where his wife’s body was lying in a pool of blood. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” one of the investigating police officers was quoted as telling Chandigarh Newsline.

A suicide note was also found near the bodies, which was purportedly written by Das, in which it was mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for their deaths.

Police said that forensic experts had collected samples and anything conclusively could be said only after the investigations are held.

