Elderly Couple Found Dead in Coronavirus-hit Indore, Probe on

For Representation. (PTI Photo)

Prakash Shah (65) and his wife Smita (63), a childless couple, died in their flat in Snehlataganj area, Inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi of MG Road police station said on Sunday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
An elderly couple was found dead in their flat late Saturday night in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district, though officials said it did not look like the two were victims of the outbreak.

Prakash Shah (65) and his wife Smita (63), a childless couple, died in their flat in Snehlataganj area, Inspector

Rajendra Chaturvedi of MG Road police station said on Sunday.

"Prakash's condition deteriorated rapidly and his wife rushed out to ask neighbours for help but he died in the

meantime. She too died some time later, possibly of shock at the loss of her husband," he said.

"Circumstantial evidence does not point to any scuffle, and a team of doctors who checked the two have, prima

facie, ruled out the possibility of the them being infected with novel coronavirus. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the report is awaited. A probe is underway into the deaths," Chaturvedi added.

Pankaj Sanghvi, the chief of a Gujarati community organisation of which Shah was a member, said the latter was

unwell for some time now and did not venture out of the house.

As on Sunday, Indore has 3,486 COVID-19 cases, and 132 people have died of the infection in the district so far.


