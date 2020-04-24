Elderly Couple Found Dead inside Their House in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla; Son, Daughter-in-law Suspects

New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead on Friday inside their house in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Singh (61) and his wife Omwati (58), residents of Durga Vihar, they said.

Police said they received information about the incident on Friday at 11.15 am. The bodies of both the victims were lying on the bed inside their room. Cut marks were also found on their faces, a senior police officer said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, the officer said.

The victims' son Satish (37) and their daughter-in-law Kavita (35) were inside the house and they both are suspects, the officer said, adding a case is being registered.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365