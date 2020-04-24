Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elderly Couple Found Dead inside Their House in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla; Son, Daughter-in-law Suspects

The bodies of both the victims were lying on the bed inside their room. Cut marks were also found on their faces, a senior police officer said.

PTI

April 24, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Elderly Couple Found Dead inside Their House in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla; Son, Daughter-in-law Suspects
Representative image.

New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead on Friday inside their house in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Singh (61) and his wife Omwati (58), residents of Durga Vihar, they said.

Police said they received information about the incident on Friday at 11.15 am. The bodies of both the victims were lying on the bed inside their room. Cut marks were also found on their faces, a senior police officer said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, the officer said.

The victims' son Satish (37) and their daughter-in-law Kavita (35) were inside the house and they both are suspects, the officer said, adding a case is being registered.

