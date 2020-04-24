Elderly Couple Found Dead inside Their House in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla; Son, Daughter-in-law Suspects
The bodies of both the victims were lying on the bed inside their room. Cut marks were also found on their faces, a senior police officer said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead on Friday inside their house in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police said.
The deceased were identified as Raj Singh (61) and his wife Omwati (58), residents of Durga Vihar, they said.
Police said they received information about the incident on Friday at 11.15 am. The bodies of both the victims were lying on the bed inside their room. Cut marks were also found on their faces, a senior police officer said.
The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, the officer said.
The victims' son Satish (37) and their daughter-in-law Kavita (35) were inside the house and they both are suspects, the officer said, adding a case is being registered.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Coronavirus, Legalisation of Ball-tampering Could be Considered - Report
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Bonds with Sister Sara, Mother Amrita Over Chores During COVID-19 Lockdown
- 'I Love You with All My Heart': Man Leaves Wife a Heartfelt Note Before Dying of Covid-19
- In a Heartbreaking Twitter Thread, US Woman Puts Her Paintings on Sale for Mother's Cancer Treatment
- 'Sachin, Sachin': Cricket Fans Welcome Tendulkar's 47th Birthday by Reliving His Glorious Days