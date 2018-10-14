English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elderly Couple Kill Themselves After Daughter Elopes With Man from Another Community
The couple had advised their 24-year-old daughter, who had fallen in love with the man while in college, not to continue the affair, police said.
Image for representation only.
Coimbatore: Depressed over their only daughter eloping with a man outside their community, an elderly couple allegedly committed suicide at their house in Pollachi, some 35 km from here Sunday.
The couple had advised their 24-year-old daughter, who had fallen in love with the man while in college, not to continue the affair, police said.
However, the daughter left home last evening, telling her parents that she was going to live with him, they said. Upset over her decision, her mother called a woman relative last night and told her that both she and her husband were going to commit suicide by consuming insecticides.
The woman who rushed to the house with some relatives, found the couple lying unconscious on the floor and they were immediately rushed to the Government hospital in the town.
However, both husband and wife passed away en route to the hospital, police said. The relatives could not contact the daughter as her cell phone was switched off, they said.
