1-min read

Elderly Couple Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Odisha, Bodies Found in Reservoir

The bodies of Sitaram Sing (62) and his wife Lato Sing (52) of Sitaram Sahi village missing since Sunday were recovered from the reservoir of Sono river by personnel of Odisha State Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade on Wednesday.

PTI

October 9, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
Elderly Couple Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Odisha, Bodies Found in Reservoir
Representative image.

Baripada: A tribal couple was hacked to death allegedly by two persons suspecting them of practising black magic in Odisha's Mayurbhjan district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Sitaram Sing (62) and his wife Lato Sing (52) of Sitaram Sahi village missing since Sunday were recovered from the reservoir of Sono river by personnel of Odisha State Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade on Wednesday, the police said.

According to a complaint lodged at Kaptipada police station, Dibakar Sing and his associate Champai Ho allegedly killed the couple and dumped their bodies into the reservoir with a huge stone tied to the bodies, a police officer said. Dibakar Sing of Mohulpankha village suspected the couple of practising witchcraft for which his relative suffered from fever, police said.

One of the accused, Champai Ho was arrested, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Udala, Swapnaranjan Mohapatra. However, the main accused Dibakar Singh is absconding, the SDPO added.

