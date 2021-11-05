Elderly Couple Murdered in Ghaziabad On Diwali Night

In an unfortunate incident on Diwali, an elderly couple was shot dead in a posh colony of Ghaziabad, and no one noticed for a long time owing to the roar created by firecrackers and masking the sound of bullets. The incident came to light when the elderly couple’s daughter, who lives in Noida, called her parents but nobody picked up.

When she informed the neighbours, they tried to contact the couple, ultimately discovering that a ghastly act of murder has been committed. The police reached the spot and took the body in for post-mortem. The investigation into the incident is on.

The incident is from the Patel Nagar of Ghaziabad, which is situated under the Sihani Gate police station area. On the night of Diwali, 72-year-old Ashok Zaidka and his wife Madhu Zaidka were killed in their house by an unidentified assailant.

According to reports. Ashok Zaidka was a businessman who dealt in the medicine trade. He has two married daughters, one of whom lives in Noida and the other in Pune. Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

When the police entered the house, furniture and other objects inside the house were found scattered, indicating a possible attempt at burglary. Raju, the son of the deceased couple, said that no cash or jewelry was missing from the house. SP Nipun Aggarwal told the media that some valuable things have been found scattered about inside the house, which is why the murder is being investigated from every possible angle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.