Elderly Couple Strangled to Death by Son Fretting Over Property Succession in Ghaziabad

A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating to death his elderly parents and also deceiving the police by claiming it to be a robbery-cum-murder at their home in Loni area here, officials said on Sunday. Police arrested the accused, Ravi Dhaka, on Sunday and recovered a nylon rope, a towel used in the crime, Rs 15,000 cash, and a fixed deposit certificate of Rs 5 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the accused was sent to jail after a case was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Ravi told police that he had strangled his father Surendra Dhaka (70) and mother Santosh (63) to death on Friday at his house in Balram Nagar of Loni area in the district, the SP said.

He was worried that the entire family property would be passed on to his younger brother’s family, the officer said. At the scene of the crime, Ravi fooled the police of a robbery as he had thrown household goods and clothes in a haphazard way and left the wardrobes open.

Ravi was jealous of his parents providing financial help to the wife and children of his younger brother Gaurav, who had died two-and-a-half years ago in an accident. His father, Surendra, had also intended to give his property to Gaurav’s wife, the police officer said, adding that Ravi had married a woman against his parents’ wishes. Annoyed at the alleged partiality, Ravi and his father often quarrelled at home and the accused then planned to eliminate his parents.

On Friday, Ravi strangled to death his father and mother with a towel and nylon rope. At the time, his younger brother’s wife had gone to her parents’ place. After killing them, he tried to create an alibi and shouted out to his neighbours claiming that his parents were murdered following a robbery.

The neighbours called the police, who reached there with a forensic expert and a dog squad. Ravi also lodged an FIR over the deaths.

