Elderly Covid-19 Patient Drives to Bhopal Hospital after Not Being Offered Ambulance for 24 Hrs

As health services in Madhya Pradesh are under scanner amid massive Covid-19 outbreak in Bhopal, an employee of the health department on Thursday put his department in the dock while alleging that he had to drive his personal car to a Covid-19 care hospital after he was not offered an ambulance for 24 hours.

The 58-year-old man, who identified himself as a clerk posted with the Health Department at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, got himself admitted at the city's Chirayu Hospital on Friday.

After running a high temperature, the man consulted the doctors at a fever clinic at the DIG bungalow in Old Bhopal and was declared Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, he said in a video that later went viral.

After receiving the report, he rang up the municipal corporation, district administration and Health officials who jotted down his details and promised to send an ambulance but it never landed at his home.

On Wednesday evening, an administration team arrived at the man's house and took his 27-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter to a quarantine centre at IISER in Bhauri area of the city.

After having waited till Thursday afternoon for an ambulance, the man finally drove his personal car to Chirayu Hospital and got himself admitted, following which he was administered medicines by the doctors there.

His children informed him that they were offered food during the night at the quarantine centre but their samples were not taken for Covid-19 test despite them having cough and cold symptoms. Also, they complained of not having received tea the next morning and claimed that the lunch at the centre, too, was not fit to be eaten.

Quarantine centres at the Rajiv Gandhi Technical University, IISER and TB hospital in Bhopal have constantly been under the scanner for their poor services, especially in regards to the food quality.

The elderly government employee, who lives in a four-storey building, said that his wife was alone in the house as his kids were not allowed to live there.

In a similar incident earlier, a man had claimed that the ambulance took three hours to come and pick him up and he was lying on the road all the while.

Bhopal, which has been under lockdown for 10 days, reported 233 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday while Indore reported 112 fresh cases on Friday. Total 19 hotels have been identified as paid quarantine centres in Bhopal while four of such centres have been identified in Indore.