Elderly Daily Wage Labourer Ends Life Due To Financial Problems in Faridabad

The Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown has pushed many into financial problems and several people, specifically daily wage labourers have been bearing the brunt since last year’s nationwide lockdown. Another tragic incident has come to light from Haryana where a poor labourer ended his life. An elderly man from Faridabad district of Haryana, today, died by suicide due to financial hardships.

The 60-year-old deceased, a resident of the Brahma Adarsh Nagar of Faridabad, had been struggling with financial problems for a long time. The daily wage labourer hanged himself to death from a tree in Malerna Road area of Ballabgarh. After seeing the dead body hanging from a tree, locals informed the police.

After getting the information the police reached the spot and took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem.

According to reports, the deceased has three children, one of whom died by suicide years ago. The second son, who became blind in the year 2018, is married with two daughters. The third child, a daughter, is married. Brahm Singh used to work as a laborer in a rubber factory in Sahupura area. After the factory was closed following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions Brahm Singh’s family was pushed into financial crisis.

Brahm Singh was the sole earning member of the family. The police have sent the body to BK Hospital for post-mortem. Inspector Sandeep Kumar said that further r action will be taken once the postmortem report comes out

