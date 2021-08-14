Elderly Himachal Woman Murdered With Pickaxe, Accused Arrested

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a youth who allegedly murdered a 67-year-old woman in the Mandi district. The police said that they received an alert from Sundernagar that an elderly woman had been murdered and the perpetrator was trying to escape. “A police team was rushed to the spot to catch the murderer,” police said.

They further said that the locals had surrounded the murderer from all sides. “To avoid being nabbed by the locals, the accused was jumping from one roof to another. He was holding a pickaxe because of which the locals didn’t dare go near him,” added Mandi Police.

“Police force reached the spot, and then overpowered and arrested him,” police said.

According to police, the murderer had used a pickaxe to kill the elderly woman. “He had hit her several times with the axe. At the time of the incident, the elderly woman and her minor granddaughter were present in the house,” police said.

They added that the accused probably entered the house by jumping the boundary walls. “The deceased’s granddaughter, who is in shock, told us that they were eating food in their bedroom when the accused came and attacked her grandmother with a pickaxe," the police said. “He attacked her several times with the sharp weapon.”

The victim’s family members told the media that the minor girl was still in trauma after the incident. “She has stopped eating and is not talking to anyone.”

The locals and relatives are demanding capital punishment for the murderer. “The elderly woman has been brutally murdered. The murderer should be hanged till death. Since he was arrested while trying to escape after the murder, the court should announce capital punishment for him at the earliest,” said a victim’s relative.

