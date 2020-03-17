Elderly Man Brutally Beaten Up on Suspicion of Theft in Jaipur Dies
A video in which one of the accused is seen hitting the 70-year-old man with a stick went viral on social media and was also tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.
Image for representation.
A 70-year-old man, who was brutally beaten up for alleged theft, succumbed to injuries at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.
Madan Lal, who belonged to scheduled tribe community, died on Monday after he was attacked by a group of men with sticks on March 4 in Rajasthan's Sikar, they said.
The FIR regarding the incident was registered at Neem Ka Thana police station on March 8.
“The man was accused of theft and was beaten. He has died. Five accused who were involved in the case have already been arrested,” said Sikar Superintendent of Police Gagandeep Singla.
A video in which one of the accused is seen hitting the man with a stick went viral on social media and was also tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday.
The lawmaker had alleged that the accused attempted to insert a stick in the victim's private parts which led to his death.
Meena demanded strict punishment for the attackers and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Lal's family.
The MP had also alleged that police delayed the registration of FIR and pressured the family to settle the matter with Lal's attackers.
The Rajya Sabha member had demanded an FIR be lodged against the accused police personnel and those found guilty be suspended.
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had also condemned the incident saying such acts have no place in a civilised society.
