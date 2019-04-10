English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train
The incident took place around noon at Ramesh Nagar metro station of the Blue Line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida.
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: An elderly man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping in front of a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, police said.
The incident took place around noon at Ramesh Nagar metro station of the Blue Line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida, they said.
"A man, aged around 65, jumped on the tracks of a metro train around 11:57 am at platform no 1 of the station. He was hit by the moving train, suffering injuries. He is dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammed Ali said.
No identification documents was found from the spot, Ali said, adding efforts were on to identify the deceased.
Delhi Metro officials confirmed the incident and said the train was going towards Vaishali when the man jumped on the tracks, leading to brief delay in services.
The incident comes days after a 32-year-old businessman was seriously injured after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.
On Thursday, a 46-year-old Delhi Police ASI had allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Jahangirpuri metro station on the busy Yellow Line.
The incident took place around noon at Ramesh Nagar metro station of the Blue Line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida, they said.
"A man, aged around 65, jumped on the tracks of a metro train around 11:57 am at platform no 1 of the station. He was hit by the moving train, suffering injuries. He is dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammed Ali said.
No identification documents was found from the spot, Ali said, adding efforts were on to identify the deceased.
Delhi Metro officials confirmed the incident and said the train was going towards Vaishali when the man jumped on the tracks, leading to brief delay in services.
The incident comes days after a 32-year-old businessman was seriously injured after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.
On Thursday, a 46-year-old Delhi Police ASI had allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Jahangirpuri metro station on the busy Yellow Line.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Supporters Tweet They Are 'First Time' Voters for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Copy-Paste Problem?
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- IPL 2019 | Rohit Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Squad Announcement
- Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results