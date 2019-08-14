Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elderly Man Found Murdered With Throat Slit in MP Hospital Bed, Ward Had No CCTV Camera

The incident came to light after one of the sanitation workers discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood on his bed around 3pm during her routine cleaning process. She immediately raised an alarm.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

August 14, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Elderly Man Found Murdered With Throat Slit in MP Hospital Bed, Ward Had No CCTV Camera
Representational Image (Reuters)
Bhopal: In a shocking incident, an elderly man who was admitted in a government hospital, was found murdered in his bed on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

With no CCTV cameras inside the wards and the security guards clueless about anyone entering the premises of the hospital, the incident underlines the dismal state of affairs at government facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Sixty-three-year-old Suresh Shakya, who was admitted in the quarantined Tuberculosis ward in Shivpuri, was earlier attacked by an unidentified man with a stone and was under treatment at the hospital. Shakya is from Goushala region in Shivpuri.

The incident came to light after one of the sanitation workers, Anita Valmiki, discovered Shakya lying in a pool of blood on his bed around 3pm during her routine cleaning process. She immediately raised an alarm.

When the police arrived, they found out the deceased’s throat was slit with a sharp object, presumably a razor, said an officer.

Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar Chandel said that a case has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit.

“The patient was admitted on Monday. There are no CCTV cameras inside the hospital, but only the main entrance. The process of installing cameras inside the wards is underway,” said Medical Officer, Shivpuri, Dr Rajkumar Rishiswar.

The elderly man reportedly owned a piece of land in his village and an illegal encroachment on it led to enmity between him and Prakash Koli, another resident of Goushala. The deceased in the letter had accused Koli of hitting him with a stone on his chest in the past. Shakya had also handed a letter to SP which was forwarded to Dehat police, but no action was taken on the matter. The copy of the said letter was found from the pocket of Shakya’s pants after his death.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
