Elderly Man Given 2 Different Vaccines in Maharashtra, Probe Ordered

In a mix-up, a 72-year-old man in Maharashtra was inoculated with two separate COVID-19 vaccines, prompting authorities to investigate the lapse, which could have unforeseeable consequences. A resident of a village in Jalna district, Dattatraya Waghmare said he received his first dose of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin on March 22 at a rural hospital in the district, which is 420 kilometres from Mumbai.

On April 30, he received his second dose, this time a Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The second dose was given to him at a different primary healthcare centre in his village.

Digambar Waghmare, the vaccine recipient’s son, said his father experienced minor side effects after the second dose, including a moderate fever, rashes in various parts of the body, and anxiety attacks. “We took him to the state healthcare centre at Partur, where he was given some medication. The lapse on the part of the health machinery came to notice only a few days ago, when I saw his two vaccination certificates," NDTV quoted Digambar as saying.

Waghmare was given Covaxin in the first or the prime dose, according to the “provisional certificate" while his “final certificate" shows he recieved Covishield in the second or the booster dose.

“My father is illiterate and I’m also not much educated. It was the duty of the health authorities present at the vaccination centre to ensure that my father got the same vaccine doses," Digambar said.

The family approached the village health authorities with their complain, following which a probe has been ordered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here