INDIA

1-MIN READ

Elderly Man Held for 'Sexually Assaulting', Impregnating School Girl in TN

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

The man, a dyeing factory worker, had made false promise of marriage to the 16-year-old girl, living near his house in Lakkapuram.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a school girl in the district, police said on Friday.

The man, a dyeing factory worker, had made false promise of marriage to the 16-year-old girl, living near his house in Lakkapuram, and 'raped' her several times following which she became pregnant, they said.

When the parents of the girl came to know of her pregnancy, they lodged a complaint with the police. The man was arrested under POCSO Act on Thursday night.

