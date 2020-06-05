INDIA

1-MIN READ

Elderly Man in Maharashtra Kills Self Over Fear of Contracting Coronavirus

For representation only: A relative pays his last respects to a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

For representation only: A relative pays his last respects to a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly forced a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote hanging from a tree in his farm, an official said.

The police were immediately alerted and Pote's body was brought down in the presence of his relatives and locals, he said.

A suicide note was found on the deceased's person, in which he said that he had taken the extreme step as he was scared of contracting COVID-19 infection and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.


