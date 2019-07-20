Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Elderly Man Lynched on Suspicion of Peacock Theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

The incident comes a day after a man was lynched by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra on Friday, on suspicion of cattle theft.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elderly Man Lynched on Suspicion of Peacock Theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch
News18 Creative
Loading...

New Delhi: In yet another case of mob lynching, an elderly man was beaten to death and another injured on the suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch town.

The gory incident happened when villagers stopped the victims and began thrashing them for “stealing and killing peacocks.”

The deceased suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to them.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC. The police have arrested nine accused and have registered murder charges against them.

The incident comes a day after a man was lynched by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra on Friday, on suspicion of cattle theft.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram