Elderly Man Lynched on Suspicion of Peacock Theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch
The incident comes a day after a man was lynched by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra on Friday, on suspicion of cattle theft.
New Delhi: In yet another case of mob lynching, an elderly man was beaten to death and another injured on the suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch town.
The gory incident happened when villagers stopped the victims and began thrashing them for “stealing and killing peacocks.”
The deceased suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to them.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC. The police have arrested nine accused and have registered murder charges against them.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
