Elderly Man Pushed off Building's Third Floor in Delhi's Shahdara Area, Dies; One Held

A 60-year-old man was killed after he was pushed off the third floor of a building by his neighbours during a scuffle over the installation of an air conditioner in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Dharampal was shoved by Dharmendra in NSA Colony, Vishwas Nagar, on Tuesday. He fell to the ground below and sustained serious injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A case under sections 302, 452, 323, 341, 506, 109, and 34 of the IPC has been registered. Dharmendra was arrested and police investigation revealed that he had instigated other persons also during the scuffle. "A team has been constituted to arrest the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.