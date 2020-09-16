INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elderly Man Pushed off Building's Third Floor in Delhi's Shahdara Area, Dies; One Held

For representation

For representation

According to police, the man was shoved by his neighbour in Vishwas Nagar. He fell to the ground below and sustained serious injuries. The victim died at the hospital.

A 60-year-old man was killed after he was pushed off the third floor of a building by his neighbours during a scuffle over the installation of an air conditioner in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Dharampal was shoved by Dharmendra in NSA Colony, Vishwas Nagar, on Tuesday. He fell to the ground below and sustained serious injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A case under sections 302, 452, 323, 341, 506, 109, and 34 of the IPC has been registered. Dharmendra was arrested and police investigation revealed that he had instigated other persons also during the scuffle. "A team has been constituted to arrest the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.

Next Story
Loading