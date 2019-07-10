Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

65-year-old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Bihar Temple After Luring Her With Chocolate, Arrested

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said Rangbaaj Yadav on Tuesday offered a chocolate and lured the minor girl, a student of Class 2, to the temple situated in Pandura village.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
65-year-old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Bihar Temple After Luring Her With Chocolate, Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

Patna: Police on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl in a temple in Bhojpur district of Bihar and a youth for filming the act and uploading its video on the social media.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said Rangbaaj Yadav on Tuesday offered a chocolate and lured the minor girl, a student of Class 2, to the temple situated in Pandura village.

"Rangbaaj Yadav and his accomplice Hiraman Yadav were arrested after the video of the incident went viral on the social media," he added.

Kumar told IANS that an FIR was lodged after the victim's parents filed a complaint.

The girl went through a medical check-up and is doing fine now. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram