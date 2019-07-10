English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
65-year-old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Bihar Temple After Luring Her With Chocolate, Arrested
Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said Rangbaaj Yadav on Tuesday offered a chocolate and lured the minor girl, a student of Class 2, to the temple situated in Pandura village.
Representative image.
Loading...
Patna: Police on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl in a temple in Bhojpur district of Bihar and a youth for filming the act and uploading its video on the social media.
Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said Rangbaaj Yadav on Tuesday offered a chocolate and lured the minor girl, a student of Class 2, to the temple situated in Pandura village.
"Rangbaaj Yadav and his accomplice Hiraman Yadav were arrested after the video of the incident went viral on the social media," he added.
Kumar told IANS that an FIR was lodged after the victim's parents filed a complaint.
The girl went through a medical check-up and is doing fine now. Further investigation is underway, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
- Illegal Streaming is Costing Premier League Clubs £1million Per Match; Popular in China And India
- Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: All You Need to Know About the Reserve Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results