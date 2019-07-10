65-year-old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Bihar Temple After Luring Her With Chocolate, Arrested

Patna: Police on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl in a temple in Bhojpur district of Bihar and a youth for filming the act and uploading its video on the social media.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said Rangbaaj Yadav on Tuesday offered a chocolate and lured the minor girl, a student of Class 2, to the temple situated in Pandura village.

"Rangbaaj Yadav and his accomplice Hiraman Yadav were arrested after the video of the incident went viral on the social media," he added.

Kumar told IANS that an FIR was lodged after the victim's parents filed a complaint.

The girl went through a medical check-up and is doing fine now. Further investigation is underway, police said.