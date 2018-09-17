English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elderly Man Slapped, Elbowed Out From Press Meet For Asking About Rising Fuel Prices to TN BJP Chief
The man claimed that his face swelled up after being manhandled by the cadre at the spot.
The elderly can be seen elbowed out by the man in white even as TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan looks on.
New Delhi: An autorickshaw driver from Chennai was allegedly slapped and manhandled after he asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about the unabated upward rise in fuel prices during an interaction with media on Sunday night.
In a video that has gone viral, as is the norm now, Tamilisai is seen addressing reporters after an event in New Colony, Saidapet. While Tamilisai is all ears to a journalist’s question, an elderly man appears behind her and asks her about the rising cost of fuel. A wry smile plays upon the state BJP chief’s face, but she doesn’t turn to face the man or attempts to answer the question. At this point, a BJP supporter, who is standing next to her, elbows the man out of the way. Thereafter, his hair is yanked and he is forcibly pushed backwards and removed from the scene even as the leader in front is a picture of calm. There was no effort from Tamilisai to intervene in the matter.
“I am an auto driver. The rising fuel costs affect my life. When I heard her talking about the good deeds of the government, I thought I should ask her this, so I did. Because she is a VIP, I was slapped once,” The News Minute quoted the man, who identified himself as Kathir.
The man claimed that his face swelled up after being manhandled by the cadre at the spot.
“I don’t want to make it a big deal. I felt angry in that instance so as an auto-driver part of the working class, I asked the question. Only we know how much it hurts,” The News Minute quoted Kathir as saying.
On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale apologised for his comments that the rise in petrol and diesel prices does not bother him as he is a Minister.
“I was in Jaipur when a journalist asked me if I have any problem with rising prices of petrol and diesel. I had said that I have no problem since I am a Minister and we are provided government vehicles. But people do face problems and prices should be brought down. I did not say this to insult anyone,” Athawale said in a statement.
Fuel prices have been on an upward swing for weeks now with the Centre ruling out any cut in central taxes, while maintaining that rates would stabilise depending on the international market.
Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, a young man and his newly wedded wife were given petrol in a five litre can as a gift, a Tamil television channel reported.
Fuel prices in the country have been going up almost daily since August 1. They fell only once on August 13 and have been on record levels for nearly two weeks now. Sector experts say a weak rupee and high excise duty are major factors for the rise in fuel prices.
#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
