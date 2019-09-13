Elderly Man with Hellboy-like Horn Treated in MP, Doctors Call It a Rare Disease

Sagar: Almost resembling the half-demon protagonist ‘Hellboy’ from the super hit Bollywood series, an elderly man from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh has been roaming around with a 'horn' right in the middle of his head.

The 75-year-old Shyam Lal Yadav was diagnosed with the unique medical issue after he got an injury on his head five years ago. Soon after the injury, a horn grew on his head. Yadav could not find any solution despite his visits to scores of hospitals and physicians. He finally got the horn sliced with the help of a barber. But the elderly man was surprised to get the unnatural growth on his head back in a matter of time.

Even though the horn did not lead to any physical trouble, the elderly man was feeling quite embarrassed to roam around with the unnatural growth on his head. “I kept making rounds at hospitals but nothing happened. Then I asked my barber to cut the horn with the shaving blade which he did, but the horn kept coming back,” Yadav told News18.

Yadav says he even travelled to Bhopal and Nagpur to consult senior experts but none could help him out from the rare medical trouble.

Yadav finally landed at the private clinic of Dr Vishal Gajbhiye in his home town Sagar and the young physician finally managed to end his woes. “The four-inch horn was solid and real with sizable thickness,” Dr Gajbhiye told News18.

The physician carried out the CT scan to ensure that the horn wasn’t deep enough to require a Neurosurgeon. The physician went ahead with the head surgery to remove the horn.

After the horn was removed, the surgeons used the skin of Yadav’s forehead to fill up the gap through plastic surgery. Dr Gajbhiye calls it a rare case and claimed that this is called Sebaceous horn.

Explaining the possible causes behind the rare phenomenon, Dr Gajbhiye says there is a sebaceous gland inside the scalp which secretes a fluid to keep the hair lubricated. “Perhaps the secretion would have stopped so the fluid kept getting stored and turned into a horn,” Gajbhiye said.

Gajbhiye added that being a rare case, he is sending the same for publication in an international medical journal and also would try to get this case included into medical education.

(With Inputs from Rajesh Kumar)

