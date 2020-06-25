INDIA

1-MIN READ

Elderly Migrant Labourer Dies in UP After Returning From Punjab, Family Suspects Coronavirus

According to his kin, Betu and his family were returning to Palhari village in a truck on Wednesday when he complained of stomachache and nausea, SHO Naraini Girindra Singh said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
A 60-year-old migrant labourer who was returning from Punjab where he worked in a brick kiln died near his native village under Naraini police station area here, police said on Thursday.


According to his kin, Betu and his family were returning to Palhari village in a truck on Wednesday when he complained of stomachache and nausea, SHO Naraini Girindra Singh said.


He died just before reaching his village, the SHO said, adding the family members informed the gram pradhan, suspecting it to be a case of coronavirus.

