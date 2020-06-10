Elderly Migrant Who Returned from Kolkata Found Dead in Odisha's Quarantine Centre
The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on
Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.
An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.
The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.
The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for Covid-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said.
The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.
Family members said, the man had diabetes and age-related health problems.
