Elderly Migrant Who Returned from Kolkata Found Dead in Odisha's Quarantine Centre

An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on



Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for Covid-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said.

The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age-related health problems.