INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elderly Migrant Who Returned from Kolkata Found Dead in Odisha's Quarantine Centre

Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

  • PTI Bhadrak
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Share this:

An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on

Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for Covid-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said.

The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age-related health problems.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading