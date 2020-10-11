Elderly Person Killed, One Hurt After Being Hit by Speeding Ferrari in Hyderabad, Driver Held

A 50-year-old man was killed and another injured when a speeding sports car allegedly knocked them down in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

The deceased worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in the area. The incident took place around 3.15 pm when the speeding Ferrari car hit the two persons, who were walking along a footpath, resulting in the spot death of one of them, while another sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered, police added.

