INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elderly Person Killed, One Hurt After Being Hit by Speeding Ferrari in Hyderabad, Driver Held

The speeding Ferrari car hit the two persons, who were walking along a footpath. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

The speeding Ferrari car hit the two persons, who were walking along a footpath. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

The incident happened around 3.15 pm when the speeding car hit the two persons, resulting in the spot death of one of them, while another sustained minor injuries.

A 50-year-old man was killed and another injured when a speeding sports car allegedly knocked them down in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

The deceased worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in the area. The incident took place around 3.15 pm when the speeding Ferrari car hit the two persons, who were walking along a footpath, resulting in the spot death of one of them, while another sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered, police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Next Story
Loading