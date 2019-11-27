Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Elderly Sisters Stunned to Discover Rs 46,000 of Their Savings for Medical Expenses are Now Banned Notes

The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment. The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of demonetisation.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elderly Sisters Stunned to Discover Rs 46,000 of Their Savings for Medical Expenses are Now Banned Notes
Image for representation.

Coimbatore: Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes three years ago.

Thangammal, 78, and Rangammal , 75, belonging to Pumalur in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu had kept aside the money for their medical treatment and funeral.

The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment.

However, when they brought out the currency notes, the relatives found to their dismay that it was demonetised notes, in Rs 1000 and 500 denominations. Rangammal had saved Rs 24,000 while her elder sibling Thangammal Rs 22,000.

The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of the demonetisation drive in November 2016, relatives said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram