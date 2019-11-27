Elderly Sisters Stunned to Discover Rs 46,000 of Their Savings for Medical Expenses are Now Banned Notes
The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment. The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of demonetisation.
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes three years ago.
Thangammal, 78, and Rangammal , 75, belonging to Pumalur in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu had kept aside the money for their medical treatment and funeral.
The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment.
However, when they brought out the currency notes, the relatives found to their dismay that it was demonetised notes, in Rs 1000 and 500 denominations. Rangammal had saved Rs 24,000 while her elder sibling Thangammal Rs 22,000.
The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of the demonetisation drive in November 2016, relatives said.
