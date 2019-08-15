Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elderly Tamil Nadu Couple, Who Fought Robbers, Get Bravery Awards

As per the visuals of the incident, an armed robber first tried to strangulate Shanmugavelu. While he was trying to free himself, Senthamarai, who was inside the house, came out and started attacking the assailants by hurling stools, chairs at them.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
The visual shows the elderly couple fighting with the burglars.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday presented special bravery award to an elderly couple from Tirunelveli district, who recently fought armed robbers with plastic chairs and slippers.

Palaniswami awarded the couple P Shanmugavelu and his wife Senthamarai with Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold medals for their exemplary act of bravery in chasing away two robbers who had attacked them with machetes at their home.

Their act of bravery was recorded in a CCTV camera. As per the visuals, an armed robber first tried to strangulate Shanmugavelu. While he was trying to free himself, Senthamarai, who was inside the house, came out and started attacking the assailants by hurling stools, chairs at them.

Meanwhile, Shanmugavelu freed himself and also started attacking the robbers. Seeing the couple fighting bravely, the two robbers ran away.

The Chief Minister also named ISRO Chairman K Sivan as the recipient of APJ Abdul Kalam award. Sivan will receive the award at a later date as he was not present on Thursday.

The award is for contribution to scientific development, students welfare and humanities.

The Kalpana Chawla award for courage was presented to P Ramyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Fisheries, Cuddalore. The award consists of Rs 5 lakh cash and a medal.

