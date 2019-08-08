Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Elderly Tigress Dies at Bandhavgarh, Fourth Mortality at Reserve in Fortnight

The 17-year-old tigress, T23, was rescued with multiple injuries beside a pond in the Khetauli range of the reserve in March this year.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elderly Tigress Dies at Bandhavgarh, Fourth Mortality at Reserve in Fortnight
Representative image.
Loading...

Umaria: An elderly tigress died at the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh late on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old tigress, T23, was rescued with multiple injuries beside a pond in the Khetauli range of the reserve in March this year.

Doctors started treating the striped feline at Bathan camp in Tala range, but its condition deteriorated in the last few days. Soon after, it was unable to walk on its own. T23 had given birth to many cubs in the past.

This was the fourth tiger mortality in the reserve as a big cat and its cub were killed in an assault by a fellow male recently, while another cub was killed days later in the reserve’s buffer zone.

The state was recently crowned the country’s ‘tiger state’ after a census on the big cats reported a presence of 526 tigers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram