Elderly Tigress Dies at Bandhavgarh, Fourth Mortality at Reserve in Fortnight
The 17-year-old tigress, T23, was rescued with multiple injuries beside a pond in the Khetauli range of the reserve in March this year.
Representative image.
Umaria: An elderly tigress died at the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh late on Wednesday night.
Doctors started treating the striped feline at Bathan camp in Tala range, but its condition deteriorated in the last few days. Soon after, it was unable to walk on its own. T23 had given birth to many cubs in the past.
This was the fourth tiger mortality in the reserve as a big cat and its cub were killed in an assault by a fellow male recently, while another cub was killed days later in the reserve’s buffer zone.
The state was recently crowned the country’s ‘tiger state’ after a census on the big cats reported a presence of 526 tigers.
