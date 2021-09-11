CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Elderly Woman Beaten to Death, Her Sons Injured During Robbery in UP's Barabanki
1-MIN READ

Elderly Woman Beaten to Death, Her Sons Injured During Robbery in UP's Barabanki

Around 1 am, the three men entered their house and attacked them with sticks. Representational Image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

The incident took place in Mujibpur village, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

A 68-year-old woman was beaten to death, while her two sons and a daughter-in-law were injured by three unidentified men during a robbery, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Mujibpur village, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Around 1 am, the three men entered their house and attacked them with sticks. Later, they fled away with some cash and jewellery, the SP said. The injured persons — Shivprasad, his wife Anju, his younger brother Chhotelal and their mother Chandravati (68) — were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared Chandravati as brought dead.

first published:September 11, 2021, 18:00 IST