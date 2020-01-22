Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elderly Woman Branded a Witch, Severely Beaten Up in Bengal's Purulia

Some of the neighbours forced their way into the woman's house and beat her up. The victim's daughter and daughter-in-law were injured when they tried to save her.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Kolkata: An old woman was branded as a witch and beaten up in Bagmundi area of West Bengal's Purulia district, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, some of the neighbours forced their way into the woman's house and beat her up. The victim's daughter and daughter-in-law were injured when they tried to save her.

All three have been hospitalised. The condition of the old woman was grave.

"My mother-in-law was branded a witch and beaten up. When I went to rescue her, they beat me up also," said her daughter-in-law.

The victims said they were assaulted earlier also.

However, a panchayat functionary said the attack was not related to any superstitious belief, but was the fallout of an old dispute over land.

The Baghmundi police station is looking into the case. Three persons have been detained.

