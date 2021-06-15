Elderly Woman Dies After Consuming Water Mixed With Hair Dye In Bihar’s Gopalganj

An elderly woman died after unknowingly consuming water mixed with hair dye in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The deceased has been identified as Lalmati Devi (60). The incident occurred in the Bhaisahi village of Manjhagarh block in the district. The elderly consumed the chemical-laced water kept in a glass by her daughter-in-law. She had poor eye-sight and she mistook the hair dye chemical kept in the glass as water. She was rushed to the district hospital where she died.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased had dissolved the hair dye in water and kept it in the glass. Later, she went to the kitchen for doing some work. Her mother-in-law was thirsty and consumed the hair dye chemical kept in the glass after mistaking that as water.

Soon after consuming the chemical, her health started deteriorating gradually. The family members rushed her to the emergency ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where she died during treatment.

The hospital management informed the city police station. As soon as the information was received, the police started investigating the matter. Police officers on duty handed over the body to the relatives after the preliminary investigation.

SI Pankaj Choudhary said that the deceased was thirsty and consumed a toxic chemical used to dye hair. Her health worsened and she died in the hospital, Choudhary said.

Hair dyes contain many chemicals including ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, toluene, eumelanin and p-phenylenediamine. These chemicals are injurious to health. The packets of hair dyes also inform people to use it with caution.

