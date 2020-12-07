Elderly Woman Duped of Rs 2.71 Lakh in Ahmedabad, Investigation Found Grandson Behind the Fraud

In an incident of fraud reported at Sabarmat​i in Ahmedabad, a grandson withdrew Rs 2.71 lakh from his grandmother’s bank account through online transaction.

A woman complained in cyber crime cell that an amount of Rs 2.71 lakh has been withdrawn from her account. On the basis of her complaint, a cyber cell started probe into the matter. After investigating, the cyber cell found that the accused was none other than the complainant's own grandson.

According to the available information, the name of the accused is Jigar Shah and the complainant is his grandmother Nimisha Ben.

The probe found that between September 27 to November 20, money had been credited in various bank and Paytm accounts from the complainant’s bank account through UPI transactions.

The grandson switched off his grandmother’s mobile phone and on being asked why it wasn’t working, he said that the phone's recharge was over. However, he used her number in another phone and opened a Paytm account linked to her bank account, through which he easily withdrew the money.

Police have arrested the grandson and confiscated his debit card and mobile phone to start the investigation. The police investigation found that the accused was fond of playing Ludo and Ponzi and had duped his grandmother of the money to satisfy his hobbies.

The accused had appeared in class 12 examination and failed. He lives with his family, including his father, who is cloth trading, and his mother, sister and grandmother.