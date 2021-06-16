Elderly Woman Fights Off Leopard In Himachal Pradesh, Sustains Injuries

In a terrifying incident from the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, a 60-year old woman came under attack from a leopard while she was cutting grass. Although the woman managed to scare the leopard off by shaking the scythe in her hand, she sustained injuries.

The woman, identified as Barfi Devi, is a resident of Hukkal village which falls under the Longani Panchayat (Dharampur sub-division) in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. She along with some other women was cutting grass in the area, when suddenly the leopard came upon them and attacked her. A rattled Barfi Devi mustered up all her courage and screamed while shaking the scythe she held in her hand. She was joined by other women in the area, including a woman named Savitri. Savitri stood steadfast by Barfi Devi and continued shouting while attempting to scare off the leopard.

Their screams soon attracted other villagers to the spot, who drove away the leopard soon after. However, it had unfortunately already managed to injure one hand of Barfi Devi by then. As per reports, she was immediately rushed to the Sarkaghat Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Barfi Devi’s exemplary courage is earning her a lot of praise among both the villagers and the authorities who are now looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Forest Department as well as the police station at Dharampur, and the Dharampur DSP Chandrapal Singh has confirmed the incident to the media.

