Elderly Woman Files Complaint Against Five Sons for Abandoning Her in MP's Rajgarh, 3 Held

In a case involving negligence of elderly parents, a widowed woman in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh approached the police for help after her five sons refused to take responsibility for her. The police lodged an FIR against the five men for criminal neglect of senior citizens.

Ramkunwar bai, a native of Devakhedi village in Rajgarh lost her husband Laxman Singh and has been living alone for quite some time. The elderly woman had five sons but none was ready to keep the woman with him.

Seeing no help in sight, the bereaved woman recently approached Khilchipur police station and narrated her ordeal to the officials.

The matter landed into the cognizance of Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma who intervened and tried persuading five sons to take care of the woman. When no one came forward, the officer ordered his subordinates to lodge an FIR against the five men.

The Khilchipur police lodged a case under section 24 of the Senior Citizens Maintenance Act against Himmat Singh, Dhiraj Singh and Rajednra Singh, all natives of Indore and arrested them. The police are also searching for the remaining two sons of the elderly woman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here