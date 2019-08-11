Elderly Woman Jumps Off Food Court of Noida Mall, Dies
A police team rushed to the spot. She was taken to Kailash hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note has been found from her.
Representative image.
Noida: A woman in her late forties allegedly ended her life by jumping off the third floor of a mall in Sector 38A in Noida on Saturday night, the police said.
According to the police, the eyewitnesses told them that the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when the woman, who appeared to be alone, allegedly jumped off the food court of the mall.
"A police team rushed to the spot. She was taken to Kailash hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note has been found from her," said Rajesh Sharma, Station House Officer, Sector 39 police station.
The body is being sent for an autopsy.
Police said her identification was found at the spot and her family has been informed.
"She is around 50 years old and is married. We will question the family to know more and take legal action," said Sharma.
