Elderly Woman Searching for Abducted Niece Crushed to Death By Truck. Driver Held

Police have said that the accident took place when the woman, identified as Najeera, was searching for her niece along with a few villagers. Najeera’s niece was abducted by a truck driver a few days ago.

Barsar Police added that a driver, named Kaif, allegedly abducted the woman when he was crossing the village on his way to Amb. The incident took place at 12 midnight.

Later, Kaif changed his mind and decided to drop her near the village. While he was planning a way out, Kaif met Hassan Mohammad, a truck driver from his village. Then Kaif asked Hassan to help him deal with the situation and drop the woman back to the village.

Upon reaching the village, Hassan spotted a few villagers making their way towards his truck. They were out in search of the abducted woman. Moments later, the woman stepped out of the vehicle and villagers surrounded his vehicle.

Scared after witnessing the entire scene, Hassan decided to speed past the crowd and fled from the spot. While he was on it, the elderly aunt of the abducted came under the truck and she died on the spot.

Following the elderly woman’s death, villagers informed the police control room and soon a team from the police station reached the crime spot. After a few hours, Hassan was arrested and booked for rash driving and murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Hamirpur. Hassan was also presented in front of the district court that sent him to jail.

The ASP added that an FIR has also been registered against Kaif for kidnapping the woman.

