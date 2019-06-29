Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar, Accused Held
Police said the accused, Gidesh Singh, allegedly stabbed the elderly woman on her neck while she was cleaning a room. When she fell unconscious, Singh started searching for valuables while her family members were sleeping in the first floor of the house.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: In a robbery bid, an elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death at her home in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar on Saturday morning, police said. Gidesh Singh, the accused, was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.
According to the police, Santosh Devi (80) resided on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Uttam Nagar. She woke up early and opened the gate of her house. Gidesh Singh, who was roaming in the area, found Devi's house door unlocked and entered it in a bid to steal some valuables, they said.
Singh allegedly stabbed the elderly woman on her neck while she was cleaning a room, a senior police officer said. As Devi fell unconscious, Singh started searching for valuables while her grandson and granddaughter-in-law were sleeping in the first floor of the house, the officer added.
After finding nothing valuable in Devi's home, Singh went up to the first floor. He entered one of the rooms and managed to break open an almirah, the officer said. On being spotted, Singh allegedly threatened the couple. However, the couple managed to lock Singh inside a room, and alerted the police and neighbours, the officer added.
Fearing the consequences, the accused slit both his wrists, he said. The victim and the accused were rushed to a nearby hospital where the elderly woman was declared brought dead and the accused was discharged from hospital after treatment, he added.
The accused worked as a vegetable vendor earlier, police said, adding they are trying to verify the previous involvement of Singh if any.
